Carnacon successfully appeal expulsion from Mayo Ladies Football Championship

Carnacon will have the chance to defend their Mayo, Connacht and All-Ireland Club Ladies Football titles.

They have successfully appealed against their expulsion from the Mayo League and Championship.

The club had been kicked out for "bringing the game into disrepute" by eight of their players leaving the Mayo senior panel.

The 12 players, including Cora Staunton, left the panel before the qualifier with Cavan last month with player welfare issues cited for their decision.