Carlow earn magnificent draw with visitors Galway

Carlow 0-20 - 0-20 Galway

Carlow hurlers gave their best display many years as they earned a magnificent draw with visitors Galway at Netwatch Cullen Park yesterday, the home county levelling matters with a magnificent pointed free from their star forward Marty Kavanagh deep in injury time, to send the home support in the attendance of 2,500 into raptures.

Eoin Nolan of Carlow in action against Joe Canning of Galway during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Round 2 match between Carlow and Galway at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile.

Galway were never headed over the course of the game but they were unable to put away a Carlow side who simply refused to wilt and were worthy of a division of the league points.

Fielding six of their All-Ireland final team from last year, including Joe Canning, the Tribesmen were early masters as they hit the opening three points from Thomas Monaghan, supplemented by two Canning pointed frees. Carlow got on the board in the 7th minute with a Marty Kavanagh point from a free and when Seamus Murphy had the home side's opening point from play on 18 minutes, Bonnar's men trailed 0-5 to 0-2.

By half time Galway held an 0-11 to 0-7 lead and the expectation was that they would push on to an expected victory. That seemed the way of it when Joe Canning pointed a free in the 2nd minute after the restart, for a foul on Jason Flynn.

But the expected take-off by Micheál Donoghue's side never materialised as Carlow got stuck in to match Galway stride for stride and score for score throughout a thrilling second half.

A notable aspect of the game was the manner in which Carlow players outfielded their opponents throughout the game, with Carlow's left half forward John Michael Nolan the best exponent of that fielding skill.

Carlow points from Kavanagh (free) and James Doyle from play left only three points separating the sides. Showing great composure Carlow continued to cut the arrears until a pointed free from Kavanagh on 68 minutes levelled the sides at 0-18 apiece.

Galway edged in front with a brilliant long range white flag from play by Aidan Harte which was quickly countered by a well-taken leveller from home substitute Chris Nolan.

Joe Canning looked to have won the points when he pointed a free from midfield, but with the game deep in injury time, great work along the left wing by John Michael Nolan saw Carlow earn a free just on the sideline and Marty Kavanagh held his nerve to level the game for the third time and Carlow a deserved share of the points.

Carlow had some heroic displays with their full back line of Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle and Michael Doyle getting through a mountain of work. Centre back David English landed a monster point from a first half free while Richard Coady, Jack Kavanagh, John Michael Nolan, Marty Kavanagh, Seamus Murphy, James Doyle, Edward Byrne and substitute Chris Nolan, who scored 0-2 from play, showing top form.

Marty Kavanagh gave no less a man than Galway captain Padraic Mannion a torrid time of it.

Scorers for Carlow: M Kavanagh 0-11, 0-10f, S Murphy, C Nolan 0-2 each, E Byrne, T Joyce, D English (f), S Whelan, J Doyle 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: J Canning 0-10, 0-8f, J Coen, T Monaghan, S Kilduff 0-2 each. A Harte, S Loftus,C Mannion, B Concannon 0-1 each.

Teams: Carlow: B Tracey; A Corcoran, P Doyle, M Doyle; E Nolan, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, S Whelan; J M Nolan, M Kavanagh, S Murphy; T Joyce, E Byrne, J Doyle. Subs: C Nolan for Joyce (54); J Nolan for Byrne (59). Galway: C Callanan; D Morrissey, J Fitzpatrick, S Kilduff; G Lally, P Mannion, A Harte; J Coen, S Loftus; C Mannion, J Canning, J Flynn; T Monaghan, B Concannon, D Glennon. Subs: S Bleahene for Glennon (injured) (10); S Linnane for Lally (h/t); R O'Meara for Monaghan (65).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).