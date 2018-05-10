Carlos Carvalhal set to leave Swansea at end of the season

Carlos Carvalhal looks set to leave his position as Swansea manager at the end of the season, Press Association Sport understands.

The Swans look almost certain to be relegated from the Premier League after a run of eight games without a win, including a defeat to fellow strugglers Southampton on Tuesday night.

The Welsh side need to beat Stoke on Sunday and for Saints to lose at home to champions Manchester City, with a 10-goal swing in their favour, in order to stay up.

Carlos Carvalhal, pictured, is expected to leave Swansea City (Simon Cooper/EMPICS)

It is understood the Swansea board do not plan to renew Carvalhal’s contract.

Carvalhal’s reign began with a win over Watford and they followed that up with victories over Liverpool, Arsenal, Burnley and West Ham.

Carlos gives his assessment of tonight's match and our @premierleague survival hopes...https://t.co/BiDdEcSQkn — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 8, 2018

But their form has collapsed since then, with the club now looking doomed to the drop.

Carvalhal is due to face the media on Friday at his 1.30pm press conference, and will no doubt be asked about his future at the club.

- Press Association