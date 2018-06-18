Carl Frampton to defend title at Windsor Park as Tyson Fury continues comeback

Carl Frampton will defend his WBO interim featherweight title against Australia’s Luke Jackson at Windsor Park on August 18, promoter Frank Warren has announced on social media.

Former WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will also continue his comeback on the undercard in Belfast.

Also on the undercard, Ireland’s Paddy Barnes will challenge for a world title for the first time. In only his sixth professional fight, he faces WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales, from Nicaragua.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR AUGUST 18TH AT WINDSOR PARK🗓@RealCFrampton defends WBO Interim World Featherweight Title against undefeated Olympian @LukeJackson @paddyb_ireland gets a crack at the @WBCBoxing World Flyweight Champ Cristofer Rosales@Tyson_Fury comeback continues pic.twitter.com/5qgUoC3Bcg — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) June 18, 2018

- Press Association