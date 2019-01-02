Cardiff investigating complaint made against Craig Bellamy

Cardiff are investigating a complaint made against their Under-18s coach Craig Bellamy.

The Daily Mail reported that the parents of a young English footballer have complained to the Premier League outfit about Bellamy’s behaviour towards their son, who has since left the club.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock, speaking after Cardiff’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on New Year’s Day, said that the club’s hierarchy were looking into it.

“Ken Choo, the chief exec, is dealing with this,” Warnock said.

“It’s not in my remit. I don’t know anything about it.”

It is understood that chief executive Choo and chairman Mehmet Dalman will examine the details before deciding on a course of action.

Former Wales captain Bellamy, who won 78 caps for his country and counted Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle among his clubs, is a regular pundit on Sky Sports.

- Press Association