Carbery's decision to move was his own choice, says van Graan

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan says it was entirely Joey Carbery's decision to join them from Leinster.

The 22-year-old Ireland out-half made the switch between the provincial rivals this summer after agreeing a two-year contract at Thomond Park.

He is expected to get more game-time in the 10 shirt with the Reds as he bids to impress Ireland coach Joe Schmidt ahead of next year's World Cup in Japan.

Van Graan says the move was Carbery's choice.

"I left it to the individual," said van Graan.

"Leinster is a quality, quality team. They won both competitions last year.

"The individual made the decision to come here to Munster.

"I'm very glad about the decision but it was totally his decision."

Digital Desk