Carabao Cup second round draw pits West Ham against AFC Wimbledon

West Ham will take on League One club AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Manuel Pellegrini's side will travel to Kingsmeadow, with Premier League new boys Wolves facing a trip to either Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday.

West Ham player Declan Rice

Stoke will host Huddersfield, while League Two club Exeter will make the trip to Craven Cottage to take on London Premier League side Fulham.

Bournemouth will entertain League Two's MK Dons, with Joey Barton's Fleetwood making the trip to Leicester.

Brighton's home clash with Southampton is the sole all-Premier League tie.

The seven top-flight clubs in European action will enter the EFL Cup at the third round.

Rotherham will face Everton at Goodison Park, with Nottingham Forest entertaining Newcastle and Derby clashing with Hull.