Captain Silva says Brazil will turn on the style at World Cup

Brazil captain Thiago Silva has promised his side will deliver great football at the World Cup this summer.

The Samba Boys, who were the first team to qualify for the tournament in Russia, have a point to prove after their humbling on home soil four years ago.

They will be among the favourites to lift a sixth World Cup in July, but whatever happens Silva expects it to be entertaining.

"We have prepared for this World Cup, first with Dunga and now with Tite, and in the two years we were developing," he said.

"We have the chance to play in another World Cup and rewrite our story. We cannot promise the title, we can promise great matches.

"You will see we will play really well in the next match and by the time of the World Cup you will see great football."