'Can you reach that summit?' Waterford boss Derek McGrath on staying on for fifth season

Waterford hurling manager Derek McGrath admits he had to consider his position before committing to a fifth year in charge.

The Deise boss says he was ready to step down after their All-Ireland final loss to Galway but changed his mind after speaking to the players and management team.

Galway won the game 0-26 to 2-17 having not tasted All-Ireland success in 29 years.

Waterford have not lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup in for 59 years and McGrath wanted to be sure the motivation was there for another shot at ending their famine.

McGrath said on Newstalk's Off the Ball show: "Can you go again? Can you reach that summit? Can you find a different way - do you need to find a different way?

"The questions pertaining are very obvious questions nearly straight away.

"Given the type of character I am, and most of the lads are on the panel, that's the type of thing you'd question all over a winter...of not discontent, but a winter of wondering.

"That's where we find ourselves now, even after three defeats in the league and one victory. Finding a steady path toward getting the best out of ourselves come the summer."

