Can you guess the joke Peter Crouch just made about the royal baby’s arrival?

Peter Crouch has become known as a bit of a joker on Twitter, and naturally he wasn’t going to let the arrival of a new member of the royal family pass him by without cracking wise.

The subject? This picture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington with their newborn son.

Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/nKSd5kh5bZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

In response to the royals’ waving, the 6ft 7in Stoke striker had this to say.

Congratulations! It was a pleasure sharing your big day with you 👋🏻 x https://t.co/9SmuYgKhIP — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 24, 2018

A grand joke indeed.

Unreal content. — Fred Nathan (@FreddieNathan) April 24, 2018

twitter king — ຸ (@ffsjere) April 24, 2018

Crouch’s tweet received over 36,000 likes in the first hour of being posted, and this isn’t the first time his jokes have gone viral.

There was his reaction after Cristiano Ronaldo scored that world class bicycle kick in the Champions League.

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

This response to someone poking fun at his, rather lanky, stature.

It’s only funny because I wasn’t seriously injured https://t.co/0R0IlrcsfJ — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 18, 2018

Or even this comment after England reached the finals of the under-17 World Cup.

Youngsters these days have no regard for tradition . We don’t get to Finals of world cups . How dare they #BRAvENG — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) October 26, 2017

A man both vertically and comically blessed.