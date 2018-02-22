Camogie Association president hails roadmap for integration

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association, the Camogie Association and the GAA moved a step closer to one another today.

Draft memorandums of understanding have been agreed by all three associations.

President of the Camogie Association, Catherine Neary

The proposed memorandums seek to establish stronger links between the three organisations and are the result of more than six months of discussions.

If all three Central Coucils sign off on the memorandums, it would result in the three associations working closer together to see their games equally developed and promoted.

The President of the Camogie Association, Catherine Neary has described the draft Memorandum of Understanding that has been drawn up between the Camogie Association and the GAA as “the best way to move our games forward.”

“We both have resources that are useful to each other, we are both doing a lot of things that are similar. Why wouldn’t we want to maximise those resources for our shared visions and goals?" said Ms Neary

"We are all part of the Gaelic games family and this is the best way to move our games forward.

“In our point of view, it is a very positive development and if approved, will give us access to all the expertise the GAA has in terms of coaching, governance, commercial, referees and so on.

"And we can bring another viewpoint and skills in those areas to the GAA. It is very exciting.”

The proposal to approve the memorandum will be discussed by the Central Council of the Camogie Association on Wednesday March 14th, and by the GAA on Saturday, March 24th.

A separate MOU has also been signed between the LGFA and the GAA, with the Central Council of the LGFA to discuss that on March 26th.

