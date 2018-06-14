Camogie Association move Cork v Dublin game to accommodate dual players

The Camogie Association have moved the meeting of champions Cork and Dublin to Sunday, June 24, to avoid Cork dual players Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger playing two games on the one day.

The All-Ireland championship second round fixture was initially scheduled for Saturday, June 23, the same day as Cork face Kerry in the Munster ladies football final.

Looney and Coppinger line out in defence for the Cork camogie team, operating in attack for Ephie Fitzgerald's football side.

Progress was slow in attempting to reach a compromise, with the Camogie Association deciding to take the lead and fix their game for Sunday so to allow Looney and Coppinger 24-hours recovery between games.

The meeting of Cork and Dublin is expected to go ahead at Páirc Uí Rinn, with a start time yet to be confirmed.

A venue for the Munster ladies final, meanwhile, has still to be confirmed, with Páirc Uí Rinn now ruled out.

It had been hoped the game would be staged at Páirc Uí Rinn early on Saturday afternoon to allow Cork and Kerry supporters take in both the ladies decider and the Munster SFC final between the two counties later that evening at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Páirc Uí Rinn will be used by staff and umpires working at the Munster senior and minor finals and will also be needed as a dressing room for players and parents participating in the Primary Games half-time matches at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.