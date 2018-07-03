Calum Chambers ‘excited for this season’ after extending Arsenal stay

Calum Chambers insists it is an “exciting time” to be a Gunner after signing a new deal at Arsenal.

The 23-year-old made 24 appearances for the club last season and has been handed a “long-term” contract ahead of the new campaign.

Chambers will be hoping to impress Unai Emery during pre-season as the new head coach looks to move on from the departure of Arsene Wenger.

Delighted to have signed a new deal at @arsenal! I want to give my very best to this great club. Thanks to the new manger for showing faith in me and I’m looking forward to the big season ahead! I promise to repay the fans back for the support they’ve given me! #COYG 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/WxRfjNNUGM — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) July 3, 2018

Emery’s appointment in May was followed by an upheaval in backroom staff, with changes to the squad already taking place.

With much already altered ahead of the new season, Chambers is looking forward to playing his part under Emery.

“I’m really proud, really pleased and excited for this season and what lies ahead,” he told Arsenal Player.

🔴 #Chambers #WeAreTheArsenal A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:03am PDT

“It has obviously been different, it is not something we are used to at the club.

“It is an exciting time, when you see everything announced we as players were excited and we are all going to push ourselves to do as well as we can this season.

“I just think that the new manager will put his message towards us and tell us how he wants us to play.

“Everyone in the team knows their roles and responsibilities and takes ownership of themselves and the team. Everyone needs to be fully dedicated and put everything into this season.”

Chambers has been capped three times by England to date. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chambers, who picked up the last of his three England caps almost four years ago, moved to the Emirates Stadium from Southampton in the summer of 2014.

He spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Middlesbrough but could not help them avoid relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Last summer he was heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals Leicester, but remained at Arsenal and played a large part in their run to the Europa League semi-finals under Wenger.

Chambers spent a season on loan at Middlesbrough to get more game-time. (Richard Sellers/PA)

Now he wants to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium having been handed the boost of a new contract.

“I’m over the moon, it is a proud moment so for me now I just want to go and prove myself and show what I am capable of,” he added.

“Obviously for me at this moment in my career I need to play and I feel this is the club that suits me.

“It is a great club, it is where I want to be and play at. This season I want to push myself and play as many games as I can.”

Chambers, who also operated as a right-back on occasion under Wenger, will be fighting against the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Konstantinos Mavropanos and new signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos for a place in the heart of Emery’s defence.

“I’m delighted Calum has extended his stay with us,” Emery said in the statement confirming Chambers’ new deal.

“He played an important role last season and will be part of my plans this season.”

- Press Association