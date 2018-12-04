Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser on target as Bournemouth return to winning ways

A blistering start by Bournemouth saw them end their four-game Premier League losing streak with a 2-1 win over Huddersfield at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries had lost to Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in recent weeks but goals in the opening 22 minutes from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser got them back on track.

They did have to battle for the three points after that, though, as the Terriers came back strongly and made a game of it through Terence Kongolo’s header shortly before the break.

FT | We made hard work of it, but it's job done and three points on the board! 😀#BOUHUD 🍒 2-1 🔵 pic.twitter.com/n2toeZceNU — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 4, 2018

David Wagner’s men pushed for a leveller in the second half, but lacked a cutting edge, despite having 21 shots on goal, and slipped to a ninth defeat of the season.

After their recent run of form, going in front in just the fifth minute would have been just what Cherries boss Eddie Howe ordered before the game.

They were grateful to some poor defending from a free-kick as Huddersfield tried to play the offside, but Matias Jorgenson did not get the memo, keeping Wilson on and the England international powered home a free header.

A ninth of the season for this man... 💥 pic.twitter.com/2AU2t2keMn — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 4, 2018

It was his eighth goal in 15 appearances this term, matching his career-best tally from last season in 13 games fewer.

Wilson and Josh King were running rings around the Terriers and the latter should have doubled the lead as – after his cross-shot was expertly tipped over by Jonas Lossl – he then put a header just wide from the resulting corner.

The second did not take long to come, though, as Philip Billing was dispossessed, King set Wilson free and the striker laid it on a plate for Fraser to roll home from just inside the area in the 22nd minute.

FULL-TIME AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield



First-half strikes from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser move the Cherries up to 6th in the #PL table#BOUHUD pic.twitter.com/AVL4yPuDzs — Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2018

To their credit Huddersfield began to mount a recovery and only a trio of impressive saves from Asmir Begovic kept the score at 2-0.

First he did well to block Alex Pritchard’s close-range effort, then pulled off the best stop of the three to brilliantly claw away Laurent Depoitre’s header before also keeping out Aaron Mooy’s free-kick.

Begovic was helpless to the goal which got Huddersfield back into it eight minutes before the break, though.

Aaron Mooy’s cross was headed on by Christopher Schindler and Kongolo sent a looping header into the corner.

📸 Here's @KongoloTerence heading home his first competitive goal for the Terriers at the Vitality Stadium#htafc (DTS) pic.twitter.com/sJB9qfj2WD — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) December 4, 2018

King drilled wide early in the second half as Bournemouth threatened another quick start after the restart, but it was Huddersfield that assumed control in their chase for an equaliser.

They saw plenty of the ball and occupied the territory deep in Bournemouth’s half but never really tested Begovic in the same manner as before the break.

He did have to save a low effort from Mooy, who then had a late effort from distance that was deflected wide but they were faced with a mammoth journey home without a point they deserved.

