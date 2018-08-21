Cahill expresses interest in succeeding Michael Ryan

Tipperary under-21 hurling manager Liam Cahill admits the vacant senior role in the county is a job that interests him.

He is reportedly one of the contenders to succeed 2016 All-Ireland winning boss Michael Ryan, who stepped down this summer.

Tipperary face Cork in Sunday's All-Ireland under-21 Hurling Final.

Cahill says he would consider taking the job - if approached by Tipperary County Board.

"When you're a Tipp man and involved in Tipperary hurling, the ultimate is when you're finished playing is to be a manager of the Tipperary senior hurling team

"There is a lot of finer factors as to whether that role would be the right role for me to take on at present.

"Obviously if I was asked, or if I am to be asked, I would definitely give it consideration but there's a lot more to it than just saying yes."

Digital Desk