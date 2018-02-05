Byron McGuigan ruled out of Scotland's clash with France

Byron McGuigan has been ruled out of Scotland's match against France with a hamstring injury.

The wing has returned to Sale for treatment after picking up the injury during the second half of Scotland's opening NatWest 6 Nations defeat by Wales.

The Scottish Rugby Union also confirmed that lock Richie Gray (calf) and centre Duncan Taylor (head) have still not shaken off injuries and will not join up with the squad ahead of Sunday's BT Murrayfield encounter.