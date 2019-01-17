Business as usual at Arsenal despite Mislintat rumours

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery insists it has been business as usual with head of recruitment Sven Mislintat despite reports the German is set to depart.

The club have not responded to speculation that Mislintat is due to leave just over a year after being appointed to his role.

Having worked in a similar position at Borussia Dortmund, Mislintat arrived at Arsenal as part of a restructuring job behind the scenes.

But, with the Gunners in a position where they are only able to bring in loan signings in the January window, Mislintat’s future has been cast into doubt.

Sven Mislintat was said to be crucial in bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)



Emery, however, revealed he has been meeting with Mislintat over recent weeks as planned.

“No, no. Today, for me, the normality is working with him,” he said when asked if there was any possibility of Mislintat leaving.

“I was working with him the last two weeks. We had two or three meetings together and we are working normally. I don’t know another different issue to him.

“When I spoke with him it was all normal. My relationship with him for transfers in the last two or three weeks, we are speaking about that.”

Unai Emery has his hands tied in the January transfer window (Yui Mok/PA)



Despite their meetings, any plans to bring in new recruits are hamstrung by the fact there are no transfer funds.

Barcelona’s Denis Suarez and Yannick Carrasco of Dalian Yifang have both been linked with a temporary switch to the Emirates Stadium but Emery appeared downbeat on the prospect of any signings in the coming days.

“This transfer window is not easy to take players that can help us with better performances than the players we have now,” he said.

“The club is working and I spoke with Sven, with Raul about different possibilities with players. They are working but it is not easy to take players that can help us with big performances now.

“I think it is more one transfer for something special you need that can help us.

“We are looking, the club is working with the possibility to loan players and if we can take for helping us in a different position on the team, then maybe we can.”

Emery’s side host Chelsea on Saturday with the London rivals vying for a spot in the Premier League top four.

Arsenal were beaten at West Ham last weekend, with Mesut Ozil not included in the matchday squad at the London Stadium.

💬 "He’s had injuries and not been okay to play matches, but now after these two weeks maybe this Saturday will be okay for him."



Emery on Ozil ahead of #ARSCHE 👇 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 17, 2019

He could be in line to return against the Blues, although Emery remained tight-lipped over Ozil’s chances of a recall.

“I’ve spoken to him because I want consistency,” he added.

“He’s had some injuries and these injuries mean that sometimes he is okay and sometimes he isn’t okay. I want every player to give the same work everyday to be okay for every match. With Mesut it’s the same.

“He didn’t play the last matches but to me he’s just like any other player. This Saturday he can be with us if he’s okay. Now? He’s training consistently with his work over the past two weeks and I think he can be.”

- Press Association