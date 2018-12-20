Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough ready for ‘daunting’ clashes with Manchester City

Burton boss Nigel Clough described his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final clashes with Manchester City as “daunting” but is relishing the chance to pit his wits against the Premier League champions.

The League One Brewers were rewarded for beating Championship side Middlesbrough with a two-legged last-four meeting with Pep Guardiola’s City when the draw was made on Wednesday evening.

Clough wants his side to remain focused on their promotion push, but told the club’s official website: “They are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment.

“What they have done over the last year or so in England is quite frightening for a team in League One.

“The one thing Pep Guardiola might be pleased with is that he won’t have to risk too many players.

“I don’t think it makes too much difference being away in the first leg. I think whatever the score in the first leg people will want to watch Manchester City at the Pirelli Stadium.

“Financial considerations for us as this stage are the main thing but it’s also something for everyone to look forward to.

“There are three out of the top four in the Premier League left in the competition and us – it’s incredible.

“But what is important are the League One games before then. Saturday at Luton will be unbelievably tough given the efforts of Tuesday night.

“Then we have to get something out of Wycombe and Plymouth at home over Christmas. They are the two most important games of the period for us before we look forward to the Carabao Cup.”

Tottenham will face Chelsea in the other semi-final after goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli earned Spurs a 2-0 win at Arsenal, while Eden Hazard’s late goal was enough for the Blues to down Bournemouth.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino told Sky Sports: “It’s another London derby.

“This will be our fourth London derby. We started the Carabao Cup against Watford, then we played against West Ham at the Olympic Stadium, tonight was Arsenal and now a semi-final against Chelsea.

“Chelsea is a great team and it’s going to be very tough but we are excited.”

Chelsea’s assistant boss Gianfranco Zola said the draw “could have been better but it is fine.”

The first leg of the ties will be played in the weeks commencing January 7 and 21.

- Press Association