Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to see specialist after dislocating shoulder

Burnley’s England goalkeeper Nick Pope suffered a dislocated shoulder at Aberdeen and will discover the full extent of his injury on Monday.

World Cup squad member Pope was injured during the early stages of the Clarets’ 1-1 Europa League draw in Scotland on Thursday.

“He (Pope) sees the specialist tomorrow,” Dyche told the official club website after Sunday’s 0-0 friendly draw with Montpellier.

“It’s a definite dislocation, we know that, but it’s the grading of it and how the specialist views it.

“Once he’s seen the specialist, we will have a much better view.

“We will wait and see on that and we have no timescales at the moment.”

Dyche also confirmed that Republic of Ireland winger Robbie Brady had been withdrawn after 42 minutes against Montpellier after feeling a tight hamstring.

Brady had only previously played 45 minutes in pre-season as he steps up his recovery from knee surgery in December.

“It was a very minor thing in his hamstring so we took him off immediately,” Dyche said.

“He’s been out for a while, so we don’t want any secondary injuries if we can help it.”

Burnley play the return leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie against Aberdeen at Turf Moor on Thursday.

- Press Association