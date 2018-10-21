Bundesliga wrap: Hofmann hat-trick helps Monchengladbach into second

Jonas Hofmann fired a hat-trick as Borussia Monchengladbach beat Mainz 4-0 to climb up to second place in the Bundesliga.

Hofmann took his goals tally for the season to five, helping his side maintain their 100 per cent home record this season and lifting them to within three points of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

The winger's angled low finish gave Monchengladbach a half-time lead and he added his second from close range following a corner early in the second period.

Thorgan Hazard lashed home Monchengladbach's third shortly afterwards and Hofmann completed his hat-trick with another clinical finish in the 63rd minute.

Jonas Hofmann (3) has scored more goals in 63 minutes vs. Mainz than he had in his previous 3294 minutes of Bundesliga games.



It's also the first hat-trick of his career. pic.twitter.com/d6RwyIWF3G — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 21, 2018

Hertha Berlin missed out on the chance of closing to within three points of Dortmund after being held to a 1-1 home draw by Freiburg.

Slovakia midfielder Ondrej Duda gave Hertha the perfect start by firing them into an early lead with a clinical finish from inside the penalty area.

The home side spurned a string of further first-half chances and paid the price when Freiburg defender Robin Koch drilled in an equaliser nine minutes before the interval.

Ex-Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou and Australia midfielder Mathew Leckie both had goal-bound efforts saved by Freiburg goalkeeper Rune Jarstein, while visiting defender Philipp Lienhart headed wide in time added on.

Hertha's 100% home start was ended and they remain in sixth place, five points behind the leaders.

