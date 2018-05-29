British number one Kyle Edmund races past Alex De Minaur in French Open first round

British number one Kyle Edmund stormed into the second round of the French Open with a straight-sets win over Australian youngster Alex De Minaur.

Edmund, looking to build on his stunning run to the Australian Open semi-final in January, simply overpowered his 19-year-old opponent.

He broke serve in the first game of the match, took the opening set in just half an hour and went on to wrap up a fine 6-2 6-4 6-3 victory.

It was an impressive display against a potentially tricky opponent and bodes well for another run deep into a grand slam for Edmund.

De Minaur is a highly-rated player and deceptively powerful despite his small frame.

But Edmund, now looking every inch the top-20 player he is, landed the first blow and then never let up.

The early break set the tone, while another in the fifth game of the second set, after De Minaur pushed a forehand wide, prompted the youngster to take a ball from his pocket and smash it out of Court Three in frustration.

De Minaur did break back to level at 4-4, however Edmund hit back immediately and held serve to take a 2-0 lead.

It was a ruthless display from Edmund, with breaks in the first and last games of the third set capping a perfect start to his Roland Garros campaign.

