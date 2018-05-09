Brian O'Driscoll to be inducted into Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame

Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll is set to be included in the BNY Mellon Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame.

The award will be presented to O'Driscoll on Zurich Irish Rugby Players Rugby Awards on May 16.

O'Driscoll joins an illustrious list of previous inductees including Ronan O'Gara, Denis Hickie, John Hayes and Anthony Foley.

Speaking about the honour, O'Driscoll said: "When I set out in the game, all I wanted was to play and enjoy the game for what it was.

"However, throughout my career I saw rugby grow in a way that I could never have imagined. Similarly, I never would have thought that my career would play out as it did.

There are so many special experiences, friends and memories that I have the game to thank for. It was a privilege to represent my province and my country for so long.

"To be recognised in this way by the Irish rugby community is incredibly humbling.

"Organisations such as Rugby Players Ireland ensure the development of the game and I will continue to contribute in my own way to support this development."

O'Driscoll is a former president of Rugby Players Ireland, the body that supports professional players in Ireland.

The centre retired in 2014 having won 133 caps for Ireland and 186 for Leinster in which time he won a Grand Slam in 2009 a Six Nations championship in 2014 and three Heineken Cups in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

O'Driscoll also captained the British and Irish Lions in 2005 and was part of a winning series in 2013.

"Having had the privilege of playing alongside Brian, I saw at first-hand just how talented a player he was on a daily basis," said Simon Keogh, CEO at Rugby Players Ireland.

However, Brian has always been more than a rugby player. His contribution to the game transcended the sport and continues to do so.

"It is with great pride that rugby community now looks to Brian as he continues to represent our sport in such a dignified manner."