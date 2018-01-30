Brentford win race to sign Chiedozie Ogbene from Limerick

Brentford have won the race to sign Irish attacker Chiedozie Ogbene from Limerick FC, writes Stephen Barry.

Ogbene, who had one year left on his Limerick contract, was sold for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Londoners. The move is subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old former Cork City player had also been linked with Aston Villa, Ipswich and Scunthorpe United.

“We have been monitoring Chiedozie for quite a while and we like what he can bring,” said Brentford head coach Dean Smith.

“He came over to train with us and we could see that his personality and character ticked all the boxes for us.

“We are looking forward to working with him and seeing how he develops.”

Ogbene, who grew up in Cork after his family moved from Nigeria in 2005, featured as part of Cork City's FAI Cup winners in 2016, as well as starring in their U19s' UEFA Youth League run.

He moved to Limerick in search of more game time and scored ten goals in 37 league appearances last season.