Brendan Rodgers wants to add more players before transfer window closes

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants more new signings before the transfer window closes.

He has already had three fresh faces arrive at the Glasgow club this month.

But Rodgers says they could strengthen further.

"We've still got work that we want to do. We're hopeful that we can do some more business between now and the window (closing).

"If we can't because either the players are not available or not affordable, we still have a very, very good squad of players," he added.