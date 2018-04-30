Brendan Rodgers: I have the best job in the world at Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to work in the English Premier League again but "no time soon".

Rodgers has been linked with the Arsenal job since Arsene Wenger announced he was leaving north London but Rodgers is determined to repay the support of the Celtic board and fans by continuing to take the club forward.

The 45-year-old is one game away from an unprecedented double treble after a 5-0 victory over Rangers on Sunday wrapped up the Ladbrokes Premiership title.

Rodgers has three years left on his contract and claimed he could not wish for a better job.

The former Liverpool manager told talkSPORT: "I woke up here on Monday morning as the manager of Celtic, believe it or not the sky is blue here in Glasgow, and I'm in the best job in the world. I absolutely love it here.

"I've got huge respect for Arsenal as a club. When I started my coaching career Arsene was just coming into the club and I learned so much in that period as a young coach watching him and watching his dignity and class and how he dealt with everything, so it's a club I've got huge respect for.

But I'm so happy here at Celtic. I'm in a job I love, it's a huge club with big expectancy and big pressure.

"I would love to work in the Premier League again one day, but I'm hopefully going to be coaching for another 20-odd years. So it's no time soon.

"I'm so happy. I have a great loyalty to the board here, who have been so supportive of me. And from the first day I walked in, the supporters have given me everything. I feel a loyalty to them to ensure we keep moving the club forward and keep progressing."

- Press Association