Brendan 'Bubba' Newby confirmed as Ireland's flagbearer for Winter Olympics closing ceremony

Halfpipe skier Brendan 'Bubba' Newby will be Ireland’s flag bearer during the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang on Sunday, it was announced today.

This year’s closing ceremony will take place at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, which was built specifically for the 2018 Winter Olympics and can hold 35,000 spectators.

Speaking about the announcement Newby said: “I’m delighted to have been chosen as Team Ireland's flag bearer. I’m so incredibly honoured for this opportunity.

"I skied my heart out and couldn’t be happier. I did my best to help build a fantastic team atmosphere. I’m truly thankful to all those who have supported me here in PyeongChang. It’s been the best experience of my career so far.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission Stephen Martin commented: “Bubba has made an outstanding contribution here in PyeongChang both from a performance and team perspective.

"I’m delighted Bubba will lead Team Ireland out at the Closing Ceremony. It will be a very proud moment for Bubba and his family.”

The OCI has also today confirmed that Team Ireland athlete Thomas Westgaard was unfortunately forced to withdraw from his final event at the 2018 Winter Olympics due to a respiratory illness.

The cross-country skier was due to compete in his final event of the Games - the Men's 50km Mass Start Classic - today (Saturday).

Westgaard has already successfully competed in three events in PyeongChang.

He was 60th in the 15km x 15km Skiathlon, 62nd in the 1.4km Sprint Classic and particularly happy with his 63rd place in the 15km Free which had a huge field of 119 racers.

