Brendan Boyce battling heat for medal at European Championships in Berlin

Brendan Boyce is in a battle to win a European Championship medal in Berlin.

The two-time Olympian is sixth with Maryan Zakalnytskyy of Ukraine leading, but the Irishman is 50 seconds off the pace at the 32km mark.

He was in a group vying for third place just past the halfway stage of the 50km walk, but the heat has started to take its toll in Berlin.

Boyce was just 20 seconds off the lead having reached the 28km mark in two hours and eight minutes.

North Sligo athlete Chris O'Donnell has finished sixth in his 400 metres heat at the Olympic Stadium.

His time of 46.81 seconds was a seasonal best.

Ireland's Claire Mooney was left disappointed after finishing way off her season's best.in her 800m heat.

She came in seventh place with a time of 2:04.26, while Britain's Tracy Adele won the heat in a time of 2:01.91.

Phil Healy will bid for a place in the 100 metres final this evening.

The dual 100 and 200 metres Irish record holder came second in her opening heat in a time off 11.44 seconds.

Thomas Barr is also in action tonight.

The 26-year-old runs in the 400 metres hurdles.