Breen adds to Kenny double with Ireland's third win at London Olympia

Tipperary's Shane Breen last night scored Ireland's third win in the space of 24 hours at the London International Horse Show in Olympia.

Breen came out on top in the Champagne Taittinger 1m50 jump-off class with the 13-year-old stallion Golden Hawk to collect the winner's prize of €6,750.

Fifteen combinations made it through to the jump-off, with Breen's clear in 33.41 seconds seeing him finish half a second ahead of Switzerland's Steve Guerdat with Corbinian.

Offaly's Darragh Kenny on Cassini Z on Wednesday.

Offaly's Darragh Kenny made a flying start to the five-star fixture at Olympia on Wednesday when winning the Santa Stakes with Cassini Z along with another victory in the Musto Inside Edge Stakes riding Carlson.

Olympia will host the Longines FEI World Cup tomorrow followed by the Olympia Grand Prix on Sunday.