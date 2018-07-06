Brazil right-back Danilo to sit out rest of World Cup

Brazil international Danilo has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with an ankle injury.

The Manchester City right-back, who played 90 minutes in his side’s opening game against Switzerland, sprained ligaments in his left ankle in training on Thursday.

Danilo will not recover in time to feature for Brazil, who face Belgium in Friday’s quarter-final, again in Russia, but he will remain with the squad as they aim to secure a sixth World Cup.

A statement published on Brazil’s official website read: “Right-back Danilo suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle after sprains in training this Thursday in Kazan.

“Accompanied by the doctor of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo Lasmar, the player performed image tests that confirmed the injury and he does not have sufficient time of recovery in the period of dispute of the World Cup.

“In conversation with the technical committee, Danilo requested and will remain with the cast, having begun treatment with the medical department of the national team.”

- Press Association