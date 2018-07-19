Bray Wanderers confirm players will be paid today

Bray Wanderers have confirmed that their players will finally be paid after nearly eight weeks.

In a statement released on their website the club confirmed that the squad would be paid after working with the FAI.

"Bray Wanderers FC can confirm that outstanding monies owed to players will be processed today (Thursday, July 19) after working closely with the Football Association of Ireland.

"The club wishes to apologise to the players for this extended period in finalising monies owed.

"While the club accepts full responsibility for contractual obligations not being met on time, we have worked hard, to resolve the matter."

The Bray players had voted for strike action after they were not paid since May 25, 2018.

On Monday, the FAI hit the club with a ban from registering any new players for the remainder of the Premier Division season.

Last night, Martin Russell resigned as manager of the Seagulls due to "the constraints and unrealistic circumstances that have unfolded in recent times".