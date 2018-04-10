Bray Wanderers appoint caretaker manager to handle 'difficult task'

Bray Wanderers have appointed Graham Kelly as their caretaker manager.

The Seagulls saw Dave Mackey hand in his resignation as boss at the weekend following their 5-0 defeat to St Pat's.

Kelly was previously Bray's under-19 manager, and will be assisted by Conor Kenna.

The club tweeted: "Bray Wanderers have appointed Graham Kelly as caretaker manager for the foreseeable future. Graham has been a member of the coaching staff since 2016.

"We would like to thank Graham for taking on this difficult task at short notice."

We would like to thank Graham for taking on this difficult task at short notice. — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) April 10, 2018

The club are without a win from their opening nine games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

They welcome league leaders Dundalk to the Carlisle Grounds on Friday.