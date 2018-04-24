Bradley under pressure as Shamrock Rovers knocked out of EA Sports Cup by Longford
The pressure continues to mount on Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.
They were dumped out of the EA Sports Cup by First Division side Longford tonight.
Daniel O'Reilly struck late-on to give Neale Fenn's side a 1-0 win at Tallaght Stadium and progress to a quarter-final with Cobh Ramblers.
Meanwhile, a Jamie Doyle hat-trick helped Shelbourne thrash Drogheda United 7-2 at Tolka Park.
Shels will now play Derry City in the quarter-finals.
In the other quarter-finals, Sligo Rovers welcome Waterford and Dundalk take on Bohemians.
The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on May 7 and 8.
- Digital Desk
