Boys rescued from Thailand cave get Old Trafford invite

Manchester United have invited the members of the youth football team and their coach who were rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand to Old Trafford.

Twelve boys from the local Wild Boars football team and their 25-year-old coach became trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave just over two weeks ago.

Divers have been bringing boys out since Sunday and on Tuesday the final four and the coach were rescued.

Premier League side United have responded by inviting the party, and their rescuers, to Old Trafford.

The club said on Twitter: "#MUFC is relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are now safe.

We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

"We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season."

There was also a message for the boys from England defender Kyle Walker, who said he wanted to send them shirts.

The message from Walker on Twitter said: "Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I'd like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address?"

Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I'd like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address?

Video from inside the cave released last week showed one of the boys wearing what appeared to be a red replica England shirt, and an image of him accompanied Walker's message on Tuesday.