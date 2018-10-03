Boxing facing a battle to appear at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Boxing is facing a battle to appear at the Tokyo Olympics of 2020.

AIBA, the governing body of the amateur sport, have confirmed that Gafur Rahimov is the only candidate being put forward for the federation's upcoming presidential election.

The IOC's Ethics Committee has already declared the Uzbek native's background makes him unsuitable for the role.

They've already suspended AIBA's funding, and have warned they could remove the sport from the Tokyo programme.

