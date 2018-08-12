Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe enthused by David Brooks potential

Eddie Howe believes David Brooks is already showing why Bournemouth splashed £10million to secure his services.

Wales midfielder Brooks was lively on his Premier League debut as the Cherries began the season with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff.

The 21-year-old joined the south coast club from Sheffield United in July and impressed in pre-season.

He played the opening 67 minutes against the newly-promoted Bluebirds as manager Howe kept faith with the starting XI which recorded a resounding 5-2 victory in last week’s friendly against Ligue 1 side Marseille.

“I decided to go with the same team as Marseille due to the fact that performance was so good. I thought it was very difficult to take anyone out of it,” said Howe.

“David deserved to start on the back of that performance and I was really pleased with his contribution.

“He’s young, yes, but he’s talented and I think you saw a glimpse of what his potential is.

“I’m really pleased with him.”

Brooks produced an energetic display on the right wing before he was replaced by Simon Francis.

He was the only new face in the home side’s squad as £25million record signing Jefferson Lerma is building his fitness following the World Cup and £10.7million Spanish full-back Diego Rico is suspended for the first three games of the season.

Winger Ryan Fraser gave Bournemouth a 24th-minute lead before striker Callum Wilson – who had a first-half penalty saved by Neil Etheridge – added a second in stoppage time.

Neil Warnock’s Cardiff showed plenty of spirit in defeat but created little in front of goal.

The relegation favourites host Newcastle next weekend and City goalkeeper Etheridge, the first Filipino to play in the Premier League, expects results at Cardiff City Stadium to determine their fate.

“We move on together to next weekend and we’re looking forward to it,” Etheridge told his club’s website.

“Home games are going to be crucial for us this season. We’ve got some things to learn, but we’ve got a lot of positives to take from it as well.

“It’s a long season. We’ll keep sticking together and working hard and we’ll go into every game looking to pick up points.”

- Press Association