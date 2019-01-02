Bournemouth and Watford’s six-goal first half stunned fans on social media

One of the most chaotic first halves in Premier League history unfolded at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth and Watford went in at the break drawing 3-3.

Watford looked to have the game under control at 2-0 thanks to Troy Deeney’s double, before Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson levelled things up.

The Hornets’ Ken Sema netted one minute later to re-establish his side’s lead, before Ryan Fraser delighted the home crowd by drawing the Cherries level once again.

GOAL AFC Bournemouth 3-3 Watford (40 mins)



Yep. ANOTHER! The hosts level once again as Ryan Fraser collects Junior Stanislas' low cross from the right and fires low into the net#BOUWAT — Premier League (@premierleague) January 2, 2019

It’s fair to say nobody saw that coming.

Meanwhile the fans enjoyed the new year chaos, revelling in the sight of a goal glut.

...and here's the latest from the Vitality Stadium: pic.twitter.com/fPFKWy3kwN — Lars Sivertsen (@larssivertsen) January 2, 2019

This #BOUWAT is terrible. Now been over 5 minutes since there was a goal. — Rami Shaaban (@RamiShaaban4) January 2, 2019

YOU get a goal, and YOU get a goal, and... #BOUWAT pic.twitter.com/3WckJ950Of — Eric Burks (@burks_eric) January 2, 2019

Meanwhile the BBC’s vidiprinter was dominated by proceedings on the south coast, such was the frequency of the goals.

A clean sweep for #BOUWAT on the vidiprinter...



No other game gets a look in!



6-6 anyone?



📲⚽ - https://t.co/bc9TkHcGon pic.twitter.com/feQ4yRVeQf — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) January 2, 2019

It won’t be last on Match Of The Day, that’s for sure…

Early contender for first game 😳 pic.twitter.com/CbP1MbCpTB — Match of the Day mag (@MOTDmag) January 2, 2019

Fantasy football managers with defenders from either side won’t have been pleased, however.

Not sure many save points are coming from this one.#FPL https://t.co/k6405pRNvw — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 2, 2019

But while this was indeed a rare occasion, it might surprise some fans to know that it’s only been around three years since the last six-goal first half in the Premier League.

6 - Bournemouth v Watford is the first Premier League game to see six first half goals scored since May 16th, 2015 (Southampton v Aston Villa). Madness. pic.twitter.com/c2QuIQ6Ott — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2019

What a division.

- Press Association