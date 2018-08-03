Both legs of Cork City's Europa League clash with Rosenborg to be televised

Cork City's third-round Europa League qualifier against Rosenborg will be televised, RTÉ has confirmed.

Both legs will be screened on RTÉ 2 and will also be available on the RTÉ Player.

Cork City dropped down to Europe's secondary competition after failing to get past the opening round in the Champions League qualifiers.

Legia Warsaw beat the League of Ireland champions 4-0 on aggregate last month.

City now represents the last Irish club standing in European competition.

Dundalk suffered heartbreak in Cyprus last night when AEK Larnaca beat the Lilywhites 4-0.

City's opponents, Rosenborg, are another side dropping down from the Champions League qualifiers into the Europa League.

The Norwegian club failed to secure an upset when they were beaten by Celtic in the second qualifying round.

A win for John Caulfield's side in the tie will mean they are only one more step away from securing a place in the Europa League proper.

The first leg in Turner's Cross and kicks off at 7.45pm, Thursday, August 9. The away leg in Lerkendal Stadion takes place on August 16 with kick-off to be confirmed.