Boston Celtics advance to Eastern Conference finals for clash with Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics will line up against the Cleveland Cavaliers for a spot in the NBA finals after prevailing in a nail-biter against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston, the number two seeds in the Eastern Conference, were already 3-1 up in the best-of-seven series and clinched their spot with a 114-112 win on Wednesday.

The lead changed hands 21 times at the TD Garden - and it was Jayson Tatum's lay-up with less than half a minute left which was key to the Celtics' win, with the 20-year-old getting 25 points on the night to lead the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown added 24, while Terry Rozier had 17 on the night.

The Philadelphia 76ers were in their first playoffs since 2012, with Joel Embiid scoring 27 points and adding 12 rebounds but missing a lay-up late in the game which may have been vital.

The Celtics and Cavaliers met at the same stage last season, with Cleveland prevailing 4-1.