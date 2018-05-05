Boss David Moyes delighted after West Ham move to brink of Premier League safety

David Moyes has urged West Ham to finish the season on a high after Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Leicester gave their Premier League survival hopes a huge boost.

Joao Mario opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium and captain Mark Noble sealed matters with a possible goal-of-the-season contender.

The result came as a welcome boost following a turbulent week for the Hammers. Andy Carroll was fined following what Moyes described as the striker’s “unacceptable” and “inexcusable” behaviour against Manchester City last weekend, and was then sent home from training for refusing to apologise.

Following a first win in five games, Moyes said: “I’m really pleased with the performance, the first half especially. But more importantly what really mattered was the result.

“Everyone is aware of the importance of the games, they’re running out with three left to go. The sooner we got a win, the better, and I thought the players went about it really well.

“We will try to win the last two games and see where that puts us in the league. If we do that then it might look like West Ham were never in trouble.

“The bottom end of the division has been so tight all season – a couple of wins could take you into mid-table or a couple of defeats could put you near the bottom three.”

The defeat piled more pressure on Leicester boss Claude Puel. The Foxes went into the match having won just twice in their last 11 league games and the Frenchman received the dreaded vote of confidence from club’s owners this week.

Puel’s cause was not helped on Saturday by the absence of nine players through injury and suspension, but Leicester’s performance, on a hot afternoon, was lukewarm at best.

West Ham inflicted a fourth loss in five Premier League matches on the Foxes, and Puel is keen to stop the rot with next season in mind.

“The game was a big disappointment,” he said. “I think we saw the difference between a team playing for survival and a team playing for a position in the table.

“It was not enough from us and there are a lot of different problems to resolve. Perhaps it was too hot to give more intensity, I don’t know.

“The two last games are an opportunity for the players to give their best and have a good reaction and to give a good feeling and to finish strongly. If we can finish strongly that will be encouraging and important for the next season.

“We play two great teams in Arsenal and Tottenham and perhaps that will give us more concentration in our game.”

