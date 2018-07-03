Boost for ladies football as sponsorship deal with TG4 extended
By Joel Slattery
TG4 has extended their sponsorship deal with the Ladies Gaelic Football Championship for four years - meaning they will stay as title sponsors for the All-Ireland Championship until 2022.
The Irish-language broadcaster will screen 17 matches in the Championship this summer as the Championship moves to a round robin structure this season.
Speaking on behalf of TG4, Ardstiúrthóir Alan Esslemont said: “TG4 welcomes this opportunity to reaffirm our pride in our long and unique association with this great Irish sport. This combines sponsorship of the Championship with the role of TV broadcast rights holder in a multi-platform offering for followers of this now global sport.
“This partnership between TG4 and the LGFA has been developed over many years. The comprehensive coverage TG4 gives the games at all levels shows the importance we place on this wonderful sport which is developing and growing in prominence year on year," he added.
This year's Championship will see 12 teams take part in the senior championship, split into four groups of three with the top two progressing to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.
The final takes place in Croke Park on September 16 as the LGFA will be looking to break their attendance record of 46,286 set last year.
Earlier in the summer, the provincial championships were won by Cork, Donegal, Dublin and Galway.
The first round of the round robin takes place on the weekend of July 14/15.
