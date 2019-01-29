Boca Juniors buy a player called Kevin Mac Allister with inevitable consequences

Everyone loves to see their team bring in a famous name during the transfer window – and Boca Juniors have certainly done that.

The Buenos Aires club announced on Monday they had signed Kevin Mac Allister from Argentinos Juniors – and if you’re not familiar with his work on a football pitch you will probably know about his near namesake from Home Alone.

Yes, the character played by Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 Christmas classic was of course called Kevin McAllister.

The jokes were swift, inevitable and plentiful.

Certainly if his namesake is anything to go by you’d imagine Mac Allister to be a scrappy, never-say-die defender who would put his body on the line to keep the opposition out at all costs.

But if you’re after a slightly more sensible explanation, here’s some genuinely interesting information about Boca’s new signing.

