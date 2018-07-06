Bob Ryan resigns as Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium operations manager

Páirc Uí Chaoimh's stadium operations manager has announced his resignation.

Bob Ryan will step down from his position from the end of July.

In a statement, Mr Ryan said that he had been privileged to have been part of the Cork County Board project to create a wonderful state of the art stadium to host Gaelic games.

"As chairman of the Stadium Steering Committee since its inception, I saw the stadium grow from a concept to the reality it is now.

"Since January 2017, a difficult construction period for the project, I worked on a full time basis to ensure the completion of the stadium and to ensure that Páirc Uí Chaoimh could host major GAA games.

"With the help of my colleagues, the gardaí and other agencies and with the co-operation of local residents, I think we have proved that conclusively.

"In fact, since the stadium opened, 12 major hurling and football fixtures have been held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, attracting 220,000 spectators.

"We now have a stadium that in terms of its facilities for players and spectators is on a par with anything to be found elsewhere.

The reaction of all the clubs and counties who have used the stadium has been the same: Cork now has a sports stadium to be proud of.

"But Páirc Uí Chaoimh is also a huge resource and asset for Cork. It has given the city a spectacular venue to host events such as the Ed Sheeran Concert which attracted 130,000 people to the city with all the economic benefits that that brings.

"It is now a much-favoured location for business meetings and conferences, a visitor attraction and increasingly a facility for local schools and clubs.

"In the years ahead, my hope is that it will be a vibrant resource for our local neighbours.

I hope the stadium will go from strength to strength into the future and receives all the supports necessary for that to happen. I now look forward to returning to my own business interests.

The position is expected to be advertised and the successful candidate will answer to the company running Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Digital Desk