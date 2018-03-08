Board agrees to reinstate Jonathan Griffin as Kerry ladies football minor manager by a single vote

By John Fogarty

Jonathan Griffin has been fully reinstated as Kerry ladies football minor manager after narrowly winning his appeal against his sacking by 24 votes to 23 at a board meeting last night.

Griffin had been informed by executive members via email that his contract had been terminated.

However, he contested the decision and was able to take charge of the recent game against Tipperary pending the outcome of his appeal.

Griffin was supposed to make his case last Friday until the severe weather put paid to that, the appeal having been organised for the same evening as the LGFA Congress, which was also postponed due to Storm Emma.

Meanwhile, the LGFA have organised club forums in both Kerry and Waterford arising from concerns expressed about the financial administration in both counties.

Facilitated by strategic planning and implementation consultants Pinta, the Kerry meeting takes place tomorrow evening and the Waterford gathering is scheduled for Monday.

The LGFA took the decision to organise the forum in Kerry instead of launching an investigation after being contacted by a number of clubs in the country.

Their statement last month read: "It is hoped that this will lead to a swift and amicable resolution of all outstanding issues in Kerry LGFA.”