Blow for Sean Maguire as Preston star hit with eight-week injury

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire is set to miss the start of the season in a blow for the Championship club.

The former Cork City star had been taken off during Preston's pre-season clash with Oldham in the first half in what manager Alex Neil had described as a precaution.

The 24-year-old is now set to miss eight weeks after a scan revealed a hamstring injury.

"Sean was taken off as a precaution, we didn’t think much of it," said Neil.

"Because of his history, we got him scanned and it’s come back a lot worse than what we thought. We will be missing for the best part of a couple of months."

"It’s really bad luck, he was feeling the best he’s ever felt physically and now this has happened which is a huge blow for us and the club."

Maguire's first season at the Championship side was successful when he was on the pitch but was interrupted with injuries.

The striker hit nine goals in 17 league appearances for Preston last term and Neil will be hoping to have Maguire back fast.

Confirming that winger Billy Bodin was also facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury, Neil added: "They are both strong lads, both physically and mentally and they will be back as soon as they can."

Speaking about the injuries, Maguire's club and international teammate Alan Browne said: "It’s always hard when your teammates get injuries, not just for the team but as people it’s never nice to see your mates in that situation.

"They are two valuable players for us but we need to put it to the back of our minds and do what we need to do."