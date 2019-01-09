Blow for Lilywhites as captain Stephen O'Donnell announces retirement

Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell is set to retire from playing and join the double-winners' coaching staff.

The midfielder has seen his past two seasons at Oriel Park ravaged by injury.

It's been reported that O'Donnell will work as opposition scout and could be involved in player recruitment.

An ex-Arsenal trainee he joined Kenny at the start of the 2013 season and went on to win four league titles.

By Digital Desk staff

