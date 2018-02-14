Blow for Connacht as Tiernan O'Halloran ruled out for 'a number of weeks'

Connacht have announced that full-back Tiernan O'Halloran has suffered a hamstring injury during their 26-15 win over Ospreys.

The province's medical team say he is due to be out for a number of weeks.

The injury will be a blow to any hopes O'Halloran had of appearing in this year's Six Nations but also leaves the full-back in a race to be fit for Connacht's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Gloucester.

Connacht will welcome the English side to the Sportsground on March 31.

The game with Ospreys also resulted in the loss of Andrew Browne, with the second-row picking up a shoulder injury ruling him out for 4-6 weeks.

There was good news for the Westerners, however, as winger Niyi Adeolokun and back-row Jarrad Butler returned to training this week.

