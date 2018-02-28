Biggest 4G pitch in Britain to be new home for Glasgow Gaels GAA club

The biggest 4G pitch anywhere in Britain is currently being built in Glasgow with the GAA set to benefit on a variety of levels.

University and inter-county Gaelic Games will be able to use the state-of-the-art facility and it will provide a new home for the Glasgow Gaels. 19 years in existence, the club should move in by the end of 2018.

The GAA has contributed £300,000 to the £3.8million development at the Clydebank Community Sports Hub, which will be shared with football, rugby and taekwondo.

Scotland GAA and the British Provincial Council have also backed the community project.

Mark Quinn Video reports from the ‘cutting of the sod’ at Clydebank and spoke to members of the Glasgow Gaels and outgoing GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghaíl.

- Digital desk