‘Big six’ continue FA Cup dominance at new Wembley

The Premier League’s ‘big six’ will continue their recent domination of the FA Cup as Manchester United and Chelsea meet in Saturday’s final.

Since the cup final returned to its spiritual home of Wembley in 2007, nine of the 11 finals have been won by either the Blues (four), Arsenal (three), United or Manchester City.

Press Association Sport have taken a look back over all the finals under the arch.

(PA Graphic)

2007: Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0 (after extra time)

The first final at the rebuilt national stadium did not live up to expectations but Didier Drogba, who had clipped a post with a free-kick in normal time, settled it superbly with an extra-time winner.

2008: Cardiff 0 Portsmouth 1

Nwankwo Kanu scored the only goal in the 37th minute after a fumble from Cardiff goalkeeper Peter Enckelman in the only final at the new Wembley not to feature a member of the ‘big six’.

2009: Chelsea 2 Everton 1

Everton threatened a shock when Louis Saha scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history after only 25 seconds, but Drogba equalised and Frank Lampard’s second-half strike sent interim Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink on his way with a trophy.

2010: Chelsea 1 Portsmouth 0

Didier Drogba was prolific in FA Cup finals for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Drogba continued his love affair with the final as the Premier League champions completed the only double since the final returned to Wembley.

2011: Manchester City 1 Stoke 0

The first trophy since City’s big-money takeover arrived when Yaya Toure followed up after Mario Balotelli’s shot was blocked to hammer home from near the penalty spot. The Premier League title would follow a year later.

2012: Chelsea 2 Liverpool 1

That man Drogba added to Ramires’ opener as Chelsea lifted the trophy once more, despite Andy Carroll pulling a goal back for the Reds.

2013: Man City 0 Wigan 1

Ben Watson, second left, heads Wigan’s winner past City keeper Joe Hart (Dave Thompson/PA)

City suffered a shock defeat as they were outplayed by underdogs Wigan before Ben Watson, recently recovered from a broken leg, headed home in stoppage time to secure the Latics’ first major trophy. City had Pablo Zabaleta sent off.

2014: Arsenal 3 Hull 2 (aet)

Another upset looked on the cards when James Chester and Curtis Davies had the Tigers 2-0 up in eight minutes and fellow centre-back Alex Bruce was denied by a goal-line clearance. But Santi Cazorla’s free-kick cut the deficit, Laurent Koscielny equalised and Aaron Ramsey grabbed an extra-time winner.

2015: Arsenal 4 Aston Villa 0

Arsene Wenger has lifted the trophy three times under the arch (Nick Potts/PA)

The Gunners had it easier 12 months later as Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez struck either side of half-time and Per Mertesacker made it 3-0 just after the hour. Substitute Olivier Giroud provided the final flourish in stoppage time.

2016: Crystal Palace 1 Manchester United 2 (aet)

Outgoing United boss Louis van Gaal picked up a trophy which looked in doubt when Jason Puncheon fired Palace in front with only 12 minutes to play. Juan Mata soon equalised and despite Chris Smalling’s dismissal in extra time, Jesse Lingard fired the winner.

2017: Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1

Arsenal appeared dominant as Sanchez gave them the lead, they hit the frame of the goal three times and Chelsea lost Victor Moses to a red card. Diego Costa equalised but Ramsey clinched Arsene Wenger’s final trophy with Arsenal and their record 13th FA Cup triumph, a mark United can equal this year.

