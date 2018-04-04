'Big probabilities' that Spike O'Sullivan will face Gennady Golovkin for world title

By Stephen Barry

Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan is being tipped for a huge world-title fight against Gennady Golovkin next month.

The unbeaten Kazakh boxer (37-0-1, 33 KOs) has vowed his title defence will go ahead on May 5, after Canelo Alvarez withdrew from their much-anticipated rematch.

I will be defending my titles on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas!

Official announcement coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ewsXojzBdv — Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) April 3, 2018

Alvarez tested positive for trace levels of the performance-enhancing drug Clenbuterol, the boxer's promoters Golden Boy Promotions announced in March.

That outcome was attributed to meat contamination and Alvarez's case will be heard by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on April 18.

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez announced the fight with Golovkin could not proceed given Alvarez is not expected to be cleared by the fight date.

O'Sullivan (27-2, 19 KOs) had pushed himself into the frame for a title fight after his knockout victory over rising prospect Antoine Douglas last December. That installed him as the no.11-ranked challenger in the WBC's middleweight rankings.

As he'd been expected to fight the same weekend, he may be rerouted to face Golovkin in a Las Vegas payday.

The WBC's own Twitter hinted at "big probabilities that Gary O’Sullivan will be facing Golovkin now".

Who else would you like the WBC Middleweight Champion to face if not the Irish?#WBC #GGG #Boxing #WBCpicks pic.twitter.com/97Yao25vE2 — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) April 3, 2018

“I’m training like an absolute lunatic. I’m not sure who I’m fighting yet, but I’m training like I’m fighting Canelo and Golovkin on the same night,” he told Pundit Arena last month.

O'Sullivan's two losses came against Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr.

Golovkin and Alvarez fought a hugely controversial draw in their first meeting last September. Many experts thought Golovkin had edged a close fight but one judge scored it 118-110 in favour of Alvarez.

Of his 37 previous wins, 33 came by knockout.

Another defence would see him tie Bernard Hopkins' all-time record for consecutive middleweight title defenses (20).