Big names checking out of the Russia 2018 World Cup

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is heading home from the World Cup following Germany’s shock 2-0 defeat to South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some players also checking out of Russia following the group stage.

Mathew Ryan (Australia)

Brighton goalkeeper Ryan started the tournament on the wrong end of a controversial Video Assistant Referee decision – and it did not get much better as Australia finished bottom of Group C.

Antonio Rudiger (Germany)

Chelsea defender Rudiger started Germany’s first two games in Russia before being dropped for the decisive must-win clash with South Korea, which Joachim Low’s side lost to finish bottom of Group F.

Bryan Oviedo (Costa Rica)

Sunderland defender Oviedo started for Costa Rica against Brazil but was unable to prevent his side slipping to a second straight loss which condemned them to an unsurprising early exit.

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Arsenal midfielder Elneny started all three games for the Pharaohs, who endured a hugely disappointing World Cup as they finished bottom of Group A with no points.

Mile Jedinak (Australia)

Aston Villa defensive midfielder Jedinak scored twice from the penalty spot, but the Socceroos skipper could not help his team earn more than a point, joining Huddersfield’s Aaron Mooy and veteran Tim Cahill on the plane home.

Victor Moses (Nigeria)

At one point on Tuesday it looked as if a penalty from Chelsea wing-back Moses was going to be enough to see the Super Eagles through to the last 16 – before Argentina’s late winner ended their World Cup dream in St Petersburg.

Mesut Ozil (Germany)

The Gunners playmaker had been recalled for the crucial final group match, but could not find the pass to unlock the South Korea defence as the World Cup holders crashed out.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Liverpool forward Salah never looked in top form following the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final, but he at least showed he can produce on the world stage with a fine effort in the last group game against Saudi Arabia.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland)

Everton midfielder Sigurdsson found the net with a late penalty in the final group game against Croatia, but it was not enough to stop Iceland going home as they finished bottom of Group D, their 1-1 draw against Argentina now a distant memory.

Ahmed Musa (Nigeria)

Leicester striker Musa played in all three matches for Nigeria, scoring both goals in the 2-0 win over Iceland in Volgograd which had put the Super Eagles within touching distance of the last 16.

Son Heung-min (South Korea)

The Tottenham man had his moment of history with a breakaway second goal against Germany for South Korea, who return home with their heads held high.

- Press Association